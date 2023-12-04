New Associate Director in the Limelight as Equinox Scoops Host of PR Awards

After ten years’ service, PR and Communications specialist, Sophie Harris, has been appointed Associate Director at leading Cardiff-based communications agency, Equinox.

Equinox revealed Sophie’s promotion ahead of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) PRide Cymru Wales Awards last month (23 November) — where the team received a total of four awards in recognition of their achievements over the last 12 months.

Alongside Silver for ‘Agency of the Year’, the event saw Equinox pick up two Gold Awards for ‘Best Long-term Client Care’, and ‘Best Long-term Campaign’ with international stationery brand, STAEDTLER — a client account directed by Sophie since 2018.

Equinox’s work with STAEDTLER was further commended in the ‘Best Event’ category — with Silver awarded for the creative comms behind education sector conference, ‘Teacher Talk’.

Managing Director, Helen Wild, said:

“These awards recognise Equinox’s approach to forging long-term relationships with its clients — from Fly-tipping Action Wales (15 years) to STAEDTLER (12 years). “But against the backdrop of Sophie’s promotion after ten years at Equinox, they also reflect our wider dedication to nurturing strong, enduring relationships with staff members. “After all, Sophie is not Equinox’s only long-term member of staff. I joined the agency as an Account Executive in 2007; and our Senior Account Manager, Rhian Floyd, has been with us since she joined as an intern in 2018. It’s truly a place that fosters growth and recognises talent, so I’m thrilled to have appointed Sophie on the Senior Management Team — and am excited to see the key role that she will play in shaping the agency's future.”

Sophie’s appointment is just the latest in a series of strategic evolutions Equinox has executed this year, including a wider team restructure and the agency’s relocation to a vibrant new office space in Tramshed Tech — which now serves as a collaborative hub for its talented team.

Reaping the rewards of its business decisions in 2023, Equinox is ending the year with a suite of impressive client contract extensions and acquisitions — including projects with Net Zero Industry Wales, Coleg Gwent, Wales Coast Path, National Trails, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, HealthWise Wales, BBC TV Licensing and Fly-tipping Action Wales.

New Associate Director, Sophie Harris, said:

“Taking on this exciting new role at Equinox is an honour and — following our success at the CIPR Cymru PRide Awards 2023 — there couldn’t be a better time to start. The communications landscape in Wales is impressive, so taking home four awards is no mean feat. They are truly accolades to be proud of. “Reflecting on my journey over the last decade, it's fair to say that it’s been challenging and sometimes stressful, but always fun and incredibly rewarding. Working across more than 30 different client accounts has taken me from castle turrets to mountain tops — and I can’t wait to see where this agency will take me next. Watch this space for a new era of Equinox. I can't wait to play a role in our continued success in 2024 and beyond.”

For more information on Equinox, please visit https://www.equinox.wales/.