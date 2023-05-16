New Arts Magazine from Neath Makes its Mark

Launched by former Investment Consultant Jordan Brinkworth, an eclectic new Arts publication is going from strength to strength.

After three years working for a leading financial institution in Cardiff, Jordan felt he had unfinished business with the Arts, and so the magazine was born. Leaving his job, he launched the prototype magazine, interviewing, writing and designing it himself, and was delighted by the positive response.

Art Etcetera, a new magazine based in Neath and showcasing a range of arts and artists from Wales and further afield, has a broad reach, both in terms of its subject matter and geographical coverage.

Its purpose is to explore the widest range of artistic endeavours and genres – Fine Art, poetry, sculpture, collage, pottery, photography, ceramics, digital design and many others – and to find and develop uniting themes in a diverse collection of works.

Now in its 12th issue the glossy, quality publication has had a powerful impact on the Welsh arts scene, and is enjoying a growing international following.

“I enjoyed my finance job, but I felt there was something I had to do at this stage of my life and that this was the right time, so I went for it,” he said. “I have been delighted with the progress the magazine has made and the reception it has received. There definitely appears to be a place for the magazine and feedback has been very positive from many quarters.”

Jordan takes a journalistic approach to the work, interviewing artists face to face and delving into their techniques, motivations and philosophies. And he sees a mutually reinforcing connection between Art and History.

“I have always had a love of History and I see the Arts as a gateway to the past, as a way of expressing history and as a lens to view the present.”

Some of the themes of the first year’s publications are Surrealism, Women In Art, Environmentalism and Crafts. Artists who have featured include James Everly, Jonathan Retallick, Rachel Hughes and Elizabeth Crewther.

He received a £500 Business Support Grant from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Neath and Port Talbot County Borough Council which allowed him to increase his initial print run and get the new publication seen by a wider audience.

“It was very helpful and gave extra impetus to the magazine at a crucial time,” he added.

Howard Thompson Regional Executive for UKSE said:

“We are very pleased to have helped launch this excellent addition to the Arts scene in Wales. Jordan has huge commitment and enthusiasm, coupled with wide-ranging knowledge of the Arts, and we are delighted to have been able to offer support to get this venture up and running.”

Sian Wyndham New Business Support and Development Mentor at Neath Port Talbot County Council commented: