Neath Based lcv Group Expands with Acquisition of National Fleet Services Supplier

The lcv group, one of the UK’s leading providers of vehicles into businesses, has further expanded with the acquisition of a high-profile national fleet services provider.

The Neath-based company has completed the purchase of TR Fleet, who specialise in consultancy, policy advice, and management services. TR Fleet will continue to operate under the same name as part of the lcv group, and all existing members of staff, including managing director Julie Summerell and fleet administrator Sunyia Sarfraz, will continue in their roles.

In 2022, the lcv group underwent a major rebrand. Formerly known as Low Cost Vans, the new name reflects their ever-growing product range which includes cars, short term hire and fleet services, an offering which has been further bolstered with the addition of TR Fleet.

As the newest members of the lcv group, TR Fleet will continue to assist their existing customers, while identifying and introducing new fleet operators to their popular DriveSecure app. A comprehensive risk management system used by businesses with multiple vehicles, this invaluable tool can aid with compliance in such areas as license checking and grey fleet management. The app will continue to be supported by previous investors Safo, who the lcv group say they are “looking forward to a long business partnership with.”

Rod Lloyd, CEO of the lcv group, said:

“I have known Julie for a long time, and when the opportunity arose to purchase TR Fleet it was an easy decision to make. With the acquisition complete they are now free to spread their wings and add to their portfolio while looking after their existing customers. My brief to Julie is simple: we are here to support her and her staff to go out and introduce even more fleet operators to the DriveSecure app.”

Julie Summerell, managing director of TR Fleet, says she is looking forward to working with a company that shares her vision, and with a CEO who has long supported her in the industry:

“From my perspective, finding a company that can support the future of TR Fleet was vital. The lcv group have the right cultural fit, and like ourselves, staff retention is a key concern. I’ve known Rod for years and he’s always been very supportive, something of a mentor, and his team are amazing.”

Director of operations Zoe Field, who has overseen the acquisition for the lcv group, adds:

“I’m excited to start working with Julie and the team. The transition has been seamless, with both companies being a perfect fit for each other. We are now ready to introduce more fleet operators the huge benefits that TR Fleet offer.”

The official date of acquisition took place on April 1, 2023.