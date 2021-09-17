National Parks Photography Competition 2021 Launches

Following the release of its National Parks and the Climate Emergency report this summer, Campaign for National Parks (CNP) has revealed the theme of its annual photography competition – documenting climate change in National Parks.

Both professional and amateur photographers are invited to submit striking images of the impact of, and steps taken to address, climate change in National Parks in England and Wales for the annual competition, which is this year run in partnership with Digital Photographer magazine and takes place in the run-up to COP26.

“National Parks have a key role to play in a green recovery,” said CNP’s Chief Executive Anita Konrad. “Landscapes feel the impact of climate change, but also have huge potential to mitigate against these changes – benefitting nature, people and climate. “For this year’s photography competition, we are looking for images which illustrate either the impact of climate change, or the role that National Parks in England and Wales can, and do, play in tackling climate change. We want to use striking images to connect people with how the climate emergency affects National Parks and the work underway to address this.”

The competition, which is now open for entries, includes three categories:

Campaign for National Parks Photographer of the Year (21 years+)

Young Photographer of the Year (under 21 years old)

People’s Choice Award: Best Phone Photograph

Winners for the main and young photographer categories will be chosen by a judging panel, while the People’s Choice award will go to a public vote in October. All winners will see their work published in Digital Photographer magazine and CNP’s Viewpoint magazine with the possibility of coverage in other publications.

Anita Konrad added:

“We want people to understand the impact of climate change in our National Parks, while showcasing the immense photography talent we know exists in National Parks up and down England and Wales. Not just established photographers, but also the next generation – and those who may not have SLR cameras, but enjoy taking photos on their smartphone. We’re excited to see what submissions we receive.”

The deadline for entries is 1 October 2021. For more details or to enter, please see: www.cnp.org.uk/photography-competition