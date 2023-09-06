MPs in Favour of New Measures to Prevent Late Payments to SMEs

New research reveals MPs are in favour of new tougher measures that crack down on late payments to SMEs.

A survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of two of the UK’s largest accountancy bodies – the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) – showed that nearly two thirds (65%) of MPs think the Prompt Payment Code (PPC) should be made compulsory for organisations with over 250 employees. Currently the PPC is voluntary and therefore only requires those business that are signatories to it, to pay 95% of invoices from businesses with fewer than 50 employees within 30 days, amongst other measures.

There is also an appetite for more powers to be handed to the Small Business Commissioner (SBC) – with over half (54%) of MPs agreeing that the SBC should be able to impose financial penalties for persistent non-compliance with the PPC. Separate data from the Federation of Small Businesses revealed the majority of small businesses experienced a late payment in 2022 – leading to 40% of SMEs applying for credit to manage their cashflow. This comes at a time when the government is assessing the responses to its Statutory Review of the SBC’s effectiveness.

AAT and ACCA’s new survey also showed overwhelming support for the idea that HMRC should provide more proactive guidance to SMEs on the tax reliefs available to them, with 82% of MPs agreeing with this suggestion.

AAT Chief Executive Sarah Beale said:

“In this economic climate, small businesses need support more than ever – they simply cannot afford to operate while waiting to be paid, which is why robust measures are needed to ensure late payments are dealt with seriously. “We want to see the Prompt Payment Code made mandatory for large businesses and for the Small Business Commissioner to have the power to fine persistent offenders. “This is an issue that both AAT and ACCA consider to be important, so it is encouraging to see that there is cross-party support for the cause – but now we need to see that support turn into tangible action taken by the government to crack down on late payments, make organisations more accountable and, in doing so, help small businesses and the wider economy to thrive.”

ACCA UK Director Abdul Goffar said: