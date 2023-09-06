Companies House Joins Wales Tech Week as Silver Partner

Wales Tech Week has announced Companies House, an executive agency of the Department for Business and Trade, as Silver Partner. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of technology in Wales and across the UK and the ecosystem of companies the industry supports.

Wales Tech Week, scheduled to take place from 16-18 October 2023 in the ICC Wales, Newport, is the premier event celebrating the dynamic and thriving technology sector in Wales. It serves as a platform for tech innovators, industry leaders, startups, investors, and policymakers to come together to explore, collaborate, and do business with the Welsh tech community and champion it on the global stage.

Data and technology are central to Companies House’s role as the UK’s register of companies.

There are more than 5 million companies on the register, with over 800,000 new companies incorporated in the latest financial year. Companies House data informs business decisions, supports growth and combats economic crime. Register data was accessed over 14 billion times in the 12 months to March 2023.

Companies House nurtures local talent through its graduate scheme, learning and development opportunities and inclusive working culture.

Companies House digital services will be integral in delivering upcoming legislative changes to combat economic crime. It will be hosting a panel session at Wales Tech Week discussing the opportunities and challenges of this in more detail.

Rohan Gye, Director of Digital & Technology at Companies House, said:

“We’re delighted to be a Silver Partner of Wales Tech Week at an exciting time of transformational change for Companies House. Digital services are at the heart of that change. We look forward to sharing how we’re improving our digital capabilities to build excellent user-centred services.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected which has founded Wales Tech Week, said,

“We are delighted to have Companies House join us as a Silver Partner for Wales Tech Week 2023. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering a thriving tech ecosystem in Wales and all the companies that it encompasses and enables.”

Wales Tech Week will champion Welsh technologies on a global stage and help organisations and professionals keep pace and prepare for the future. During the summit in October, the packed agenda will feature exhibitors, demonstration zones, a dedicated “Startup Alley”, a Pitch Platform, expert panels and speakers, and a dedicated “Talent4Tech” day for tech-curious students and workers.

For more information on registration, speakers, and event updates, please visit the official

Wales Tech Week website at www.walestechweek.com.