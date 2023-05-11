More Homes Coming to the Market in Wales but Demand Falls Back

More homes came onto the market in Wales last month, but there are fewer buyers actively looking to purchase, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey.

Anecdotally through, respondents says that correctly priced properties continue to sell.

A net balance of +18% of Welsh respondents said that instructions to sell rose in the month – the fourth consecutive survey in which respondents reported an increase. However, the indicators for new buyers enquiries and newly agreed sales were in decline again.

Looking at sales a net balance of -15% of respondents reported a fall through April, a more modest downturn though than has been seen in recent surveys. And a net balance of -59% of respondents reported a fall in new buyer enquiries.

Respondents, are not optimistic about the three-month outlook for activity either with a net balance of -19% of respondents anticipating a fall in sales.

Regarding prices, a net balance of -16% of respondents was reported for prices in the April survey which was a modest improvement on March. However, respondents’ expectations are for prices to reduce further over the next three months.

Surveyors are even less optimistic on the outlook when compared to the UK average where -48% of respondents expect prices to fall over the next quarter. Surveyors in Wales are also less positive about the 12-month outlook compared to UK counterparts, with both sales and prices expected to ease back.

Anthony Filice FRICS of Kelvin Francis Ltd. In Cardiff commented:

“The spring market shows an uplift in listings and greater choice for buyers. Vendors who take advice on value are selling swiftly. However, many vendors have not revised their expectations and need to reduce price within weeks. Buyers are taking time offering, with increased choice and sales are being agreed.”

Melfyn N Williams, MRICS from Williams and Goodwin The Property People Ltd in Anglesey & Gwynedd added:

“Spring has sprung. Correctly priced property is attracting interest and is selling. Whilst not all stock is flying off the shelf, with proactive marketing, results are being achieved. Auction sales also remain a popular option for the right circumstances and property. Normal market, with normal activity.”

Commenting on the UK picture, Simon Rubinsohn, RICS Chief Economist, commented: