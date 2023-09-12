Missed Opportunity for Floating Offshore Wind in Wales

The Celtic Sea Developer Alliance has expressed its disappointment that no contracts have been awarded to floating offshore wind (FLOW) projects in the latest round (AR5) of the UK Government’s renewable auction.

This includes Erebus, Wales’s pioneering planned floating offshore wind farm, which received the necessary environmental consents earlier this year.

The Celtic Sea has the potential to deliver 24GW of renewable energy through floating offshore wind turbines, and Wales has the potential to be a global player, but without support and backing from UK Government, the CSDA believes we are at risk of falling behind.

These projects are vital to meet the UK Government’s 5GW floating offshore wind target by 2030, and today is a huge blow to these ambitions and efforts to reach Net Zero.

In the UK, the Committee on Climate Change states offshore wind will become the ‘backbone’ of the future energy system, requiring 100GW of installed capacity by 2050. Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) is set to deliver 50% of that target.

The development of the sector has huge potential to drive regional development, new supply chain opportunities, thousands of high-skilled jobs and support the energy transition towards Net Zero, but this potential has not been realised.

Tom Hill, Marine Energy Wales Programme Manager and Chair of the Celtic Sea Developer Alliance expressed his disappointment at today’s announcement:

“The news is deeply worrying for the sector. The UK Government is not providing the confidence for investment that this industry desperately needs. “Unless the CfD process is reformed to move away from a focus on competition for the lowest electron, the supply chain in Wales and the UK will be disadvantaged, particularly at this stage, where developments are in their infancy. “The absence of offshore wind developers on the list of contract winners is also a huge blow for Wales and Welsh Government Net Zero ambitions. The fact that the Erebus project could now be delayed will have tremendous knock-on-effects on Welsh supply chain, ports and send the wrong message to the world.”

On behalf of its members, the CSDA is calling for: