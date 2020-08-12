Minister Uses Show Opening Address to Hail Farming ‘Heroes’

﻿

Farmers and food producers should be considered heroes of the Covid-19 crisis alongside keyworkers and NHS staff.

That was the message from Lesley Griffiths, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs as she took part in the Hybu Cig Cymru Virtual Breakfast on the first morning of the Virtual Royal Welsh Show.

“My main message is simple – ‘thank-you’ for your hard work and steadfast determination and heroic efforts in unprecedented circumstances,” she said. “You are at the very heart of our food chains and our environmental resilience, even more so during this global pandemic. It is absolutely right that we as a Welsh Government should support you in these challenging times and I am pleased the relaxation of Single Farm Payment application deadlines, BPS conditions and the provision of financial support have been supported by the industry.”

The Minister cited a scheme launched in early June to support dairy producers, saying it had already paid out £600,000 to farmers.

One positive result of the pandemic has been the growing number of consumers turning to local produce and becoming more aware of where their food comes from, she said.

Kevin Roberts, chair of Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC), outlined how the organisation had reacted quickly early in lockdown, moving its marketing efforts to a drive to encourage home cooking with prime cuts of meat, increasing its online advertising and providing activities aimed at educating primary pupils about food and farming.

But he warned:

“In the next six months we are faced with a menacing maelstrom of uncertainty. Sadly there is no sign of the curtain coming down on Covid. For some months at least it will remain centre stage, forcing the necessary social distancing measures that will impact our food service sector, and waiting stage right is the potential catastrophe of Brexit.”

Later this year HCC will be setting ambitious goals via a sustainability roadmap, he said, and the organisation is already working with an academic research programme to investigate how livestock production “the Welsh way” can be even more sustainable while remaining profitable.

“It must be remembered that the Welsh way means more than a method of production,” said Kevin. “It is a way of life. Livestock agriculture drives the economy in huge swathes of our country. Its income is spent within the local community, it employs thousands in rural areas and our iconic products are among the most valuable of Wales’ exports.”