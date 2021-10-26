Milford Waterfront Welcomes Back Milford Haven Round Table’s Fireworks Extravaganza

Milford Waterfront is welcoming back the Milford Haven Round Table Fireworks extravaganza this November.

Taking place on the 5th November, Milford Haven Round Table’s fireworks night will include funfair rides, stalls, live music and entertainment with a grand firework display finale which will take place at 8pm on the water in front of Mackerel Quay at Milford Waterfront.

Lucy Wonnacott, Marketing Manager for the Port of Milford Haven commented:

“It is so exciting to be able to welcome back big annual events like this to Milford Waterfront. We have missed seeing everyone enjoying themselves and cannot wait for fireworks night. A big thank you to Milford Haven Round Table for working so hard to bring this back this year.”

Adrian Cook, Chairman of Milford Haven Round Table said:

“We are delighted to once again be able to put on high quality family events for the community of Milford Haven and surrounding areas. The past 18 months has been a difficult time for many and we plan to come back with a ‘bang’ by putting on what will be one of the biggest firework displays in West Wales against the backdrop of the Milford Haven Waterway. We hope everyone who attends has a safe and enjoyable Fireworks night.”

You can find out more about fireworks night and what else is on at Milford Waterfront on that What’s On page of the website: www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk.