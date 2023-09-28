Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Mid-Wales Regional Skills Partnership Seeks Business Insights to Shape the Future

Emma Thomas, Chair of the Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) at Growing Mid Wales, recently discussed the vital importance of businesses’ input in addressing the region’s skill-related challenges. The Mid-Wales RSP, dedicated to enhancing the skills landscape, is actively seeking insights from businesses through a five-minute survey.

The survey focuses primarily on the recruitment challenges faced by businesses, both in the present and the foreseeable future. Emma Thomas emphasised that the data gathered from this initiative will play a pivotal role in informing and influencing policy changes. The RSP aims to collaborate closely with the Welsh Government, ensuring that the skills provision aligns with the needs of the local economy and its workforce.

By encouraging honesty and participation from businesses, the RSP aspires to be a powerful advocate, representing their interests effectively.

The survey, available until October 27th, invites businesses to be part of this essential conversation that could drive investment and promote growth in the region.

Contributions from businesses are greatly appreciated as they collectively shape the future of Mid-Wales’ skills landscape.

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

