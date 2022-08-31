Mid Wales Business Leaders Participation Essential in Driving Regional Skills

Businesses and organisations across Mid Wales are being encouraged to complete a survey on employment and skills. The results of which help the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership inform Welsh Government on the skills landscape across the region. The survey its open until midday Friday 9th September.

To take part in the survey, visit https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/employment-and-skills.

To find out a little more behind this survey and some of the strategy and thinking around the skills network in Mid Wales, Business News Wales spoke with the leaders of Powys and Ceredigion County councils, Councillor Bryan Davies and firstly and Councillor James Gibson-Watt

The survey results will help the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership inform Welsh Government on the skills landscape across the region and connect skills funding with employer demand.

In 2019, the Welsh Regional Skills Partnerships (RSPs) launched their 3-year Employment and Skills Plans which have been used to understand and shape the skills priorities for employers across respective regions and influence the provision offered through further education and work-based learning sectors.

Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills at Ceredigion County Council and Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys at Powys County Council, who represent the Mid Wales RSP, said:

“Over the last three years there has been a significant change in the skills required by employers to drive forward their businesses in a post-pandemic world. It is more important than ever that we ensure people can gain the skills employers are looking for through our colleges, universities, and apprenticeships. We encourage all businesses and organisations across the region to complete the employment and skills survey to help inform our new Employment and Skills Plan for 2022-2025.”