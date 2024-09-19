Michaels Grove Site Manager Wins National Seal of Excellence Award

Persimmon’s Nick Rumble, Site Manager at Michaels Grove in Parc Llanilid, is celebrating winning the prestigious Seal of Excellence Award in the Wales NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.

This Seal of Excellence comes on the heels of Persimmon’s best performance in nearly 15 years, with 19 Quality Award winners in this year’s NHBC Pride in the Job Awards – an increase of 11 awards from last year. Other regional award ceremonies across the UK will take place in the coming months.

The Pride in the Job competition, which runs over an 18-month cycle, includes every site manager overseeing a site registered for NHBC Buildmark. Judging begins each year in July. Nick is supported by assistant site managers Jason Garland and Jamie Wicks at the Michaels Grove site.

Michaels Grove is part of a multi-phased development on land that was once an open-cast mine, which was remediated before construction commenced in 2021. Once completed, the development will feature a new primary school, a village centre with leisure, retail, and community facilities, and over 1,800 high-quality new homes for the local community.

Nick, who took on his first role as Site Manager at Michaels Grove in 2022, has been committed to delivering exceptional quality at every stage of the build. Now, as a Regional Award winner, Nick and his team will compete for the national Supreme Awards in January.

Ian Parker, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: