Merthyr Tydfil’s First Five-Star Holiday Billing

A suite of luxury holiday self-catering cottages has become the first Merthyr Tydfil accommodation to be awarded a coveted five stars by Visit Wales.

The Pencerrig Collection, which comprises seven homes in Pontsticill and the town centre, now also boasts only the fourth Welsh five-star bunkhouse.

Owned by Clare and Douglas McCombie who have built up their portfolio over the past four years, the Pontsticill cottages and lodges all have breath-taking countryside views, while the town centre houses are directly opposite two beautiful local parks.

The properties can cater for from two to seven people, and all of them are within a short distance of some of Merthyr Tydfil’s top tourist attractions, including Brecon Steam Mountain Railway, Pen y Fan, Parkwood Outdoors Dolygaer and BikePark Wales.

All the Pontsticill dwellings have private outdoor spaces, all with heaters or fire pits. The entire portfolio has attained five-star status, including the Ty Bunc bunkhouse opposite Thomastown Park.

The business received £25,000 from the Council-managed Social Enterprise, Tourism & Sport (SETS) Capital Grant last year, and continues to receive advice and support from our Regeneration and Economic Development teams.

Clare McCombie said:

“We are so proud and excited with our Visit Wales Awards! We know the quality of our accommodation is greatly appreciated by our guests, but it’s still fantastic to have Visit Wales’s seal of approval. “We’re very grateful for the ongoing backing and encouragement of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, and for the support from our suppliers and customers, without whom we wouldn’t exist.”

The Council recently appointed Cllr Clive Tovey to become its first Tourism Ambassador.

Cllr Tovey said:

“Self-catering breaks in Merthyr Tydfil are at an all-time high, with 190 rental cottage and AirBnB accommodation providers registered at the moment – a huge rise from just 10 in 2019. “The Pencerrig Collection exemplifies what we have to offer, providing a rejuvenating experience surrounded by breath-taking landscapes and rich Welsh heritage. With an abundance of outdoor activities, a growing choice of bars and restaurants and both top brand and independent shopping experiences, our county borough has it all. “Congratulations to Clare and Dougie – we look forward to seeing their top-notch venture go from strength to strength.”

For further information, go to Pencerrig.co.uk and for details of all local holiday accommodation, go to visitmerthyr.co.uk