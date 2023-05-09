Menter a Busnes Chooses Cancer Research Wales as its Charity

Menter a Busnes staff have chosen Cancer Research Wales as the company’s charity for 2023/24.
A leading independent economic development company, Menter a Busnes, employs 150 people throughout Wales. It fosters a unique, flexible and progressive culture among its staff members – who nominate a charity each year.
Founded in Aberystwyth 30 years ago, Menter a Busnes has a strong track record delivering for its clients and the broader Welsh economy. And as part of its social responsibility philosophy, the company carries out a variety of charity fundraising activities.
Llŷr Roberts, Menter a Busnes’ Chief Executive Officer, said:
“Our staff overwhelmingly chose Cancer Research Wales as the focus of their fundraising over the next 12 months. Sadly, cancer will directly – or indirectly – touch all our lives.
Therefore, in choosing Cancer Research Wales, Menter a Busnes colleagues are supporting a charity which helps make a difference to the health and wellbeing of Wales.”
Kieran Harris, Chief Executive of Cancer Research Wales, said:
“We are so grateful that Menter a Busnes has chosen Cancer Research Wales as their charity of the year.
“By 2030, it’s estimated that 230,000 people across Wales will have cancer – and as the only charity wholly dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales, the support of the people and businesses of Wales is so important.
“This support will help ensure that we can continue to invest in incredible cancer research across Wales; to ensure earlier diagnosis and quicker, more effective treatment, to help save and extend people’s lives.”