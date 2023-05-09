Menter a Busnes Chooses Cancer Research Wales as its Charity

Menter a Busnes staff have chosen Cancer Research Wales as the company’s charity for 2023/24.

A leading independent economic development company, Menter a Busnes, employs 150 people throughout Wales. It fosters a unique, flexible and progressive culture among its staff members – who nominate a charity each year.

Founded in Aberystwyth 30 years ago, Menter a Busnes has a strong track record delivering for its clients and the broader Welsh economy. And as part of its social responsibility philosophy, the company carries out a variety of charity fundraising activities.

Llŷr Roberts, Menter a Busnes’ Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Our staff overwhelmingly chose Cancer Research Wales as the focus of their fundraising over the next 12 months. Sadly, cancer will directly – or indirectly – touch all our lives. Therefore, in choosing Cancer Research Wales, Menter a Busnes colleagues are supporting a charity which helps make a difference to the health and wellbeing of Wales.”

Kieran Harris, Chief Executive of Cancer Research Wales, said: