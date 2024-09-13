Masterplan for Cardiff Peninsula Development Submitted

A masterplan for a major mixed use scheme at a 5.88 hectare regeneration site in Cardiff Bay has been submitted.

The Cardiff Peninsula development will encompass more than 1,000 new homes and an innovation centre, alongside restaurants, shops and a landmark hotel.

Acting for Orion Land & Leisure, Savills has submitted the application for the scheme, adjacent to Cardiff International Sports Village.

Regeneration specialist Orion was chosen by the Cardiff Peninsula Consortium to bring the landmark scheme forward as the master developer. Orion previously delivered the International Pool which was the first significant development in this part of the Bay. The Cardiff Peninsula masterplan was designed by Apt Architects.

Portia Banwell, an associate director for Savills Cardiff, said:

“This waterfront site has been subject to many scheme designs over the last 20 years. Since being selected last year, Orion has pursued an ambitious and transformational scheme that finally utilises this unique location, while blending seamlessly with the exceptional sports development, which attracts over 1 million visitors to the area each year. “Savills has supported Orion at a number of public consultation events in 2024 involving local residents and many key stakeholders, with the emerging scheme receiving significant support.”

Work could begin in 12 months following consideration by Cardiff Council of the outline application and subsequent reserved matters applications.