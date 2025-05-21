Mallows Bottling Diversifies with New Squash Line

South Wales-based Mallows Bottling has diversified into new territory with the launch of a five-litre squash product line – a move already delivering an estimated £700,000 in incremental annual revenue.

The Llantrisant business, co-founded by father-and-son team Andy and Rhys Mallows and supported by the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP), has secured significant new contracts for the line, which includes a range of single and double-strength squash flavours. The expansion has created three new jobs, added new capacity, and strengthened the business’ resilience in a competitive and rapidly changing drinks market.

The squash line reflects Mallows’ commitment to practical innovation and resource efficiency for the hospitality trade. The five-litre format reduces packaging waste by enabling customers to purchase in larger volumes, supporting efforts to cut single-use plastics and reduce environmental impact. The larger format also offers a cost-effective solution when margins are under pressure.

New supply contracts have been secured with major buying group Caterforce, which has 11 members, including Castell Howell and Forest Fresh Foods. Mallows is also working with Food and Drink Wales to expand into cash & carry and the food service sector, with growing demand from hospitality buyers seeking value-for-money options as they respond to financial pressures.

The squash range includes Orange, Blackcurrant, Apple & Blackcurrant, Lime, Lemon, Apple, and Summer Fruits. Interest is growing across retail and hospitality, including in the ‘shooters’ category—referring to small, concentrated drinks typically served in bars, where value and margin are especially important.

The diversification has been supported by AGP, which has worked with Mallows Bottling to build strategic capability and expand operations sustainably.

Rhys Mallows, Managing Director of Mallows Bottling, said:

“We saw a clear opportunity to offer a cost-effective, large-format squash range that meets customer needs and supports the hospitality sector during a tough trading period. “The response has been very positive, already generating significant value for the business. It's also helped us expand the team and open up fresh routes to market.”

Richard Morris, Programme Director for AGP, said:

“Mallows Bottling is a great example of a business that’s constantly evolving and seeking out new growth opportunities. Rhys and Andy have a strong sense of the market's needs and are not afraid to move quickly. This expansion into squash demonstrates the power of combining insight, agility, and ambition – and we’re proud to support them through the AGP.”

The move follows a period of sustained growth for Mallows Bottling, which recently celebrated a £1 million sales week and has invested significantly in sustainability and new technology, backed by a seven-figure investment from the Development Bank of Wales.

The company, already the largest contract bottler for spirits in Wales, offers more than 200 products across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic ranges. It employs 35 people at its 30,000-square-foot purpose-built bottling facility in Rhondda Cynon Taf.