Major Resilience and Safety Scheme on A55 Progressing Well

A £30m scheme on the A55 to improve safety, further protect against flooding and provide a new active travel route is progressing well, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said after a visit to the site.

The Aber to Tai’r Meibion scheme will improve safety and resilience along a 2.2km stretch of the carriageway by removing direct accesses off the carriageway as well as removing eight gaps in the central reservation which currently allow slow moving agricultural vehicles to cross the A55. It will also further protect the carriageway from flooding, building on work already done to deal with the impact of climate change.

Four kilometres of active travel routes are also part of the scheme, which will help encourage more walking and cycling in the area.

The work is being carried out by Alun Griffiths Contractors who are employing a mostly local workforce. Griffiths are training two apprentice engineers and are taking on a graduate project management student in August for a two-week period to help gain work experience.

During the visit the Minister met Trainee Quantity Surveyor Aled Griffith who is from Gwynedd.

Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said:

“This major scheme on the A55 is important to improve the resilience and safety on this particular stretch. There are a number of issues which need to be addressed, such as the crossings across the carriageway, and the increased rainfall as a result of climate change. The scheme also delivers an enhanced provision for cyclists and walkers with an additional four kilometres of active travel route. “I’m pleased to have met some of the local people working on the project. It’s good to see that as well as improving safety on this busy stretch of road the scheme is also delivering economic benefits to the area.”

Stephen Tomkins, Managing Director:

“As a Welsh based business, Griffiths are privileged to be working with Welsh Government on this prestigious project. The project aligns well with key focus areas for Griffiths including Active Travel, Carbon Net Zero and Social Value. We are proud to have a locally employed workforce, 75% of whom are Welsh speakers who are committed to leaving a lasting legacy which to date has included three local apprentices as part of our extensive Social Value investment.”

Aled Griffith, Trainee Quantity Surveyor:

“I feel very proud to have secured employment locally with Griffiths. Having joined at a difficult time 2 weeks before the first lockdown Griffiths were very supportive in ensuring that I could continue my employment. I have also been fortunate in securing a position on a degree course at John Moores University that Griffiths are supporting me with. Being surrounded by experienced colleagues and working on some challenging projects has really helped me put what I learn in University into practice.”

The £30m scheme, which includes £14.7m ERDF funding, is expected to be completed by Summer 2022.