Luxury Nursing and Care Home Opening in Wenvoe will Create 100 New Jobs

A luxury care community offering residential, nursing and dementia care will open in the village of Wenvoe this summer – creating 100 jobs for local people in the process.

Situated on Port Road, in the heart of the Vale of Glamorgan village, Glenburnie Lodge will offer 70 fully furnished en-suite rooms and a range of outstanding facilities for the people who live in the home to enjoy.

The home, which is easily accessible to Cardiff, Penarth and Barry, includes a gym, cinema, coffee lounge, beauty salon and dining rooms serving nutritious, locally sourced food professionally cooked by an onsite chef.

Balconies and terraces overlooking landscaped gardens will also be a feature of this new care community.

Glenburnie Lodge have recently appointed highly experienced Jacqui Orrells as their Managing Director. Jacqui is a registered nurse with over 30 years’ experience in various care settings and has won numerous awards, most recently receiving the Gold Award for “Leadership and Management” at the respected Wales Care Awards.

Jacqui says:

“I believe that everyone deserves the highest quality of care and this will be provided here, by a dedicated team who share the same standards and beliefs as myself. “Together, we will ensure that person centred care is at the heart of everything we do and that we support the wellbeing of people living at Glenburnie, whilst delivering this care in a respectful and with dignified manner.”

The construction and opening of the home will create over 100 jobs in the local area and Glenburnie Lodge is now inviting people interested in working in the home to get in touch.

Jacqui added:

“The key to a successful home is down to the individuals who work there and all we ask is that staff are passionate hard-working and committed to ensuring that the ladies and gentlemen who live in Glenburnie Lodge receive the best possible care and attention at all times.”

Roles available include care assistants, kitchen and housekeeping staff, activities coordinators, and gardeners, and people are invited to register their interest online at www.glenburnielodge.co.uk