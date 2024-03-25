Luciana Ciubotariu Confirmed as New CEO of the Celtic Freeport

The Celtic Freeport has welcomed its first permanent Chief Executive, Luciana Ciubotariu, to take this vital re-industrialisation, decarbonisation and regeneration project to fruition. She will assume her post from May 2024.

Luciana brings a wealth of experience to this role, having been part of the senior management team of the Thames Freeport. Following a career in the senior trade roles, latterly for the UK Government, her experience in driving growth at the Thames Freeport, coupled with strategic insight gained from a career focused on trade and government affairs, positions her uniquely to steer the Celtic Freeport.

Alongside this significant leadership appointment, the Celtic Freeport has completed the first major part of its development journey, with the submission of the outline business case to the Welsh and UK Governments. To mark this move from bid to development and, eventually, operational phase, the Freeport has overhauled its digital presence, with a new website and social media channels.

The Celtic Freeport is a public-private consortium whose partners include Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven, alongside renewables developers, energy companies, industrial complexes, innovation assets, academic institutions and education providers. The Celtic Freeport covers the ports of Milford Haven and Port Talbot and spans clean energy developments and innovation assets, fuel terminals, a power station, heavy engineering and the steel industry across South-West Wales.

“I am hugely excited to lead such as strong and purposeful partnership and I am looking forward to start soon and to collaborate with the wider community in achieving our ambitions for South Wales,” commented Luciana Ciubotariu, Chief Executive of Celtic Freeport. She added: “The Celtic Freeport will play a pivotal role in the future of the green economy. I look forward to building further momentum behind the creation of a green investment corridor across South-West Wales. This is an exciting project that will accelerate supply chain innovation and encourage significant investment in port infrastructure, alternative fuel plants, renewable energy bases and factories, while fast-tracking skills development for new green industries and national decarbonisation.”

“The Celtic Freeport is an outstanding proposition and now we have the start of an outstanding team to lead us into our next phase,” said Roger Maggs MBE, Chair of Celtic Freeport.