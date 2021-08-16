Low Carbon Energy Production will be Key Sector for North Wales

The production of low carbon energy will be a key sector for the North Wales economy with many exciting developments underway, according to Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths.

The Minister was visiting Anglesey to hear more about plans for the Morlais tidal power scheme and the Hydrogen Hub which is planned for Holyhead. Both schemes are being led by Menter Môn, with Morlais being one of the proposed north Wales Growth Deal investments.

Low Carbon Energy is one of the five programmes included in the North Wales Growth Deal, which is backed by £240 million from both the Welsh and UK Governments. The Deal offers the opportunity for £1.1 billion of investment across the north Wales region.

The Minister also met with representatives of the North Wales Growth Deal programme board, The Isle of Anglesey County Council and Menter Môn to hear about the plans and the potential benefits low carbon energy production can bring to communities in North West Wales.

The plans for a Hydrogen Hub include the production of green hydrogen and a refuelling and distribution network. A feasibility study for the hub is currently underway.

Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said:

It’s been fascinating to hear about the proposals on Anglesey for low carbon energy production including tidal and the hydrogen hub. There is a tremendous potential here to be at the forefront of this industry, with the backing of the North Wales Growth Deal. It’s good to see the partnership working in the region on these developments.

Councillor Llinos Medi Huws, Anglesey Council Leader for the North Wales Economic Ambition Board and Lead Member for the Low Carbon Energy Programme, said:

We were delighted to welcome Minister Lesley Griffiths to the region to learn more about the avid progress with the Morlais project. It was a fantastic opportunity to show the hard work that has happened to get Morlais to the penultimate stage, the last before construction can begin. We continue our progress in developing a sustainable and resilient economy for North Wales businesses and residents. We look forward to welcoming Minister Lesley Griffiths back in the future.

Gerallt Llewelyn Jones, a director with Morlais added: