Lovell Homes Welcomes New Sales Executive in Haverfordwest

Developer Lovell Homes has welcomed a new sales executive, Adrienne Mortlock, to its growing team.

Adrienne will be based at its Augustus Grange development in Haverfordwest. The development, which is being delivered in association with Pobl Group, will provide a total of 115 two and three-bedroom homes located off St David’s Road, just six miles from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

A total of 36 homes will be available for open market sale and 79 will be affordable homes, with 37 available through Shared Ownership and 42 for social rent.

Adrienne has joined the Lovell Homes team with 11 years of sales experience within the construction industry, having previously worked for national housebuilders and most recently Pobl.

At Augustus Grange, Adrienne will guide buyers through their entire homebuying journey, from their initial enquiry to collecting the keys to their brand-new Lovell home.

Adrienne, who lives in Carmarthenshire, said:

“I love meeting new people and finding a home that will suit their budget and needs. We have Help to Buy Wales on homes up to £300,000 and a key workers scheme that provides eligible buyers with a £500 discount for every £25,000 spent on a new Lovell home. We have Shared Ownership at Augustus Grange too, which will be a massive help to local people trying to buy. “The houses here are lovely and really well built, with PV roof panels included. My favourite housetype is The Milford, a stunning three-bedroom home. Once the development is fully up and running, my sales office will be in The Milford, and it’ll be a wrench to go home at the end of the day. “Haverfordwest is a beautiful area too. There’s lots to do round here and it’s also near to some of the best beaches in Britain.”

Suzie Hewitt, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: