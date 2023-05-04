Local Supply Chain Prepare for Celtic Sea Floating Wind

Equinor recently bolstered preparedness for local supply chain businesses in the Celtic Sea region through ‘Preparing for Floating Offshore Wind’ events co-organised with ORE Catapult.

Pembroke Dock / Falmouth – Equinor, a world-leader in floating offshore wind, recently hosted two events entitled ‘Preparing for Floating Offshore Wind’ in Pembrokeshire and Cornwall. The events, which were attended by more than 80 organisations, were respectively held at the Bridge Innovation Centre in Pembroke Dock and the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth and were co-organised by Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and Chambers Wales.

The events focused on engaging local and regional supply chain businesses in Wales and South West England to stimulate preparedness for floating offshore wind projects that could be developed if Equinor is successful in the upcoming Celtic Sea floating wind leasing round.

Representatives from Government, local councils and enterprise partnerships, universities and training providers, as well as numerous established and emerging supply chain businesses were in attendance.

Equinor shared further information about its ambitions in the Celtic Sea, the work packages associated with various stages of a floating offshore wind project, how Equinor works with suppliers, and discussed the regional capability, training and skills necessary for development, construction and operation of a floating wind farm.

Mike Corney, Deputy Project Director for Equinor’s Celtic Sea interests, said:

“We were really pleased with the engagement from supply chain businesses, skills and training providers, and other interested organisations at our events in Pembrokeshire and Cornwall. Equinor is committed to working with all stakeholders to develop projects in the Celtic Sea that create shared value for local communities, while initiating opportunities for the regional supply chain to advance as a competitive hub for floating offshore wind. These events highlighted the importance of the floating offshore wind opportunity for the region and the strong interest in supporting Equinor should we be successful in securing seabed acreage for development.”

Representatives from supply chain initiatives such as Offshore Wind Growth Partnership and Fit 4 Offshore Renewables detailed some of the opportunities accessible to Celtic Sea businesses looking to prepare for delivery and operation of floating wind projects.

Simon Cheeseman, ORE Catapult’s South West Programme Manager, said:

“We’ve been delighted to work with Equinor to deliver these events and showcase some of the fantastic local supply chain businesses who stand ready to support the growth of the floating offshore wind sector across Wales and South West England. With the Celtic Sea leasing round just around the corner, we know that there is huge potential for floating wind to play a big role in the region’s journey towards net zero, and in the economic benefits this can bring.”

The Crown Estate has announced that it intends to award seabed leases to project developers to deliver up to 4 GW of floating offshore wind energy by 2035 in the Celtic Sea.

Equinor has ambitions to develop large-scale floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, and is advancing its projects in the region.