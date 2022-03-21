Lloyds Bank Appoints New Regional Director in South Wales

Lloyds Bank has strengthened its support for businesses in south Wales after appointing Dave Atkinson as new regional director.

Dave will oversee Lloyds Bank’s SME and Mid-Corporate operations across South Wales and the Midlands. He arrives after spending three years as regional director of Lloyds Bank’s operations in the East of England, and brings 34 years of experience to the team, having started his career with Lloyds Bank in 1988

Dave will also continue in his role as Lloyds Banking Group’s UK Head of Manufacturing. He recently authored the UK Manufacturing: From Now to Net Zero report, outlining the steps firms can take to transition to net zero emissions. He hopes to use this guidance to help businesses in south Wales move towards a greener future.

Dave Atkinson said: