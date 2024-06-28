Llanharan Site Manager Picks up Prestigious NHBC Quality Award

A site manager has been honoured by the National House Building Council (NHBC) with a Pride in the Job Quality Award..

Nick Rumble, site manager at the Michaels Grove development at Parc Llanilid, Llanharan, was among 19 site managers from Persimmon Homes to achieve the award this year, marking the company’s best performance in nearly 15 years. At Michaels Grove, Nick is supported by assistant site managers, Jason Garland and Jamie Wicks.

When complete, the site will feature more than 1,000 homes, a new primary school, and a village centre with leisure, retail, and community facilities. The scheme, partly set on the grounds of a former open-cast coal mine, focuses on building a sustainable and inclusive community.

The Pride in the Job competition is highly regarded in the homebuilding industry, serving as a benchmark for outstanding quality and performance among site managers.

All site managers on NHBC Buildmark warranty-registered sites are eligible to compete. Quality Award winners advance to the Seal of Excellence Award stage, with the opportunity to compete for Regional Awards and the ultimate Pride in the Job Supreme Awards in January 2025.

Nick said:

“I’m truly privileged to receive this award, which is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to Persimmon’s values of quality, integrity, and care. Alongside my assistant site managers, Jason and Jamie, and the rest of the site team, we strive to ensure every home we build provides a solid foundation for families to create lasting memories. “This award acknowledges our dedication to excellence and our efforts to exceed expectations.”

Stuart Phillips, Managing Director for Persimmon West Wales, said: