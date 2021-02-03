Lime Advisory Welcomes New Director During Busy Period of Expansion

For Welsh-based Lime Advisory, lockdown marks a busy period of expansion, seeing the team welcome Jamie Williams to the team. Jamie Williams, a seasoned tax specialist, has joined Lime Advisory as a Director, helping the brand further support its ever-growing portfolio of clients.

Jamie’s role will be centred on systematising the practice, bringing in new clients and providing advice on complex tax matters. Being a member of the ACCA paired with his experience at two leading Welsh practices, Jamie is well-placed to aid the growth of Lime Advisory.

Jamie Williams said:

“I am excited to be joining the Lime team. The decision was made to join due to the forward-thinking digital nature of the firm. I have had this utopian idea of what a digital accountancy practice looks like and how it services its clients. With Lime, I am getting the chance to build that. Lime also offers the corporate finance and commercial finance brokering which ties in very nicely with the accountancy side to the business, providing a well-rounded finance function for clients.”

Tom O'Brien, Director and Founder of Lime Advisory, is equally as thrilled to welcome Jamie into the business.