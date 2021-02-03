Lime Advisory Welcomes New Director During Busy Period of Expansion

For Welsh-based Lime Advisory, lockdown marks a busy period of expansion, seeing the team welcome Jamie Williams to the team. Jamie Williams, a seasoned tax specialist, has joined Lime Advisory as a Director, helping the brand further support its ever-growing portfolio of clients.
Jamie’s role will be centred on systematising the practice, bringing in new clients and providing advice on complex tax matters. Being a member of the ACCA paired with his experience at two leading Welsh practices, Jamie is well-placed to aid the growth of Lime Advisory.
Jamie Williams said:
“I am excited to be joining the Lime team. The decision was made to join due to the forward-thinking digital nature of the firm. I have had this utopian idea of what a digital accountancy practice looks like and how it services its clients. With Lime, I am getting the chance to build that. Lime also offers the corporate finance and commercial finance brokering which ties in very nicely with the accountancy side to the business, providing a well-rounded finance function for clients.”
Tom O'Brien, Director and Founder of Lime Advisory, is equally as thrilled to welcome Jamie into the business.
“Lime finds itself in a period of growth. These uncertain economic times mean businesses require more advice than ever before, needing to access the right financial tools and services to ensure their businesses can not only stabilise but scale and grow. Bringing Jamie on board means we can further enhance our level of service and offer strategic advice on all tax and accountancy matters. I know he has big plans for this role and I thoroughly look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”