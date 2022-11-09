Liberty Completes Second New Build Scheme in Wrexham

Liberty is changing the landscape of Wrexham for the second time in as many years as 13 new homes are built in Plas Madoc.

The scheme, valued at over £2.6m, was delivered on behalf of Wrexham County Borough Council to meet demand in the area for affordable council homes. The development was recognised by the Considerate Constructors Scheme as achieving ‘Performance Beyond Compliance’ in the scheme’s five test areas of appearance, community, environment, safety and workforce.

The homes include four one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom semi-detached houses, two three-bedroom semi-detached houses, three four-bedroom detached houses and two five-bedroom bungalows.

All the properties are built to Welsh Government Development Quality Requirements, Lifetime Homes Standards and meet Welsh housing quality standards. They are also highly energy efficient, achieving EPC A rating through the use of solar panels and battery storage to help achieve low fuel bills for their future tenants.

Each property has off-road parking and a private garden with a patio.

Bryan Tennant, Regional Director for Repairs, Maintenance and Construction at Liberty, said:

“We are really pleased with these 13 homes we’ve built for the local community. They have been finished to a very high standard and with the added energy efficient measures in place, this will certainly help tenants save money on their fuel bills, which is especially important following the energy price cap increase at the beginning of October.”

Councillor David A. Bithell, Lead Member for Housing at Wrexham County Borough Council, said:

“Despite the challenges that the Covid pandemic has presented, the Liberty team has delivered a high-quality development of 13 properties at Gwynant and Glaslyn, Plas Madoc, for Wrexham County Borough Council. The properties are a welcome addition to the Council’s stock and will provide warm, safe and comfortable homes for our tenants. “They are light, bright and spacious, each house has off-road parking and their own private garden with a patio. Fibre broadband is available for connection by tenants and the properties also have solar panels and battery storage to support lower energy costs. “The delivery of the project into an existing housing estate presented many challenges, such as continued provision of access to the Council’s existing tenants and refuse collection and delivery vehicles, all of which was handled with competency by the on-site team.”

Leader of Wrexham County Borough Council, Councillor Mark Pritchard added:

“Last year Wrexham Council’s executive board approved the Housing Revenue Account Business Plan, allowing us to invest £58.9 million into the Council housing stock of over 11,000 properties throughout the 2021-22 financial year. “I’m delighted to see this commitment of investment translating into tangible benefits to our residents.”

Plas Madoc is the second phase of the council’s new build development plans, building on the success of the Nant Silyn site in Caia Park, which Liberty completed in June 2021. The Nant Silyn development was the first new development of council homes to be built in the area for almost 30 years.

Liberty specialises in the full range of property services, including construction and maintenance, refurbishments, mechanical and electrical projects, and whole-home decarbonisation.

For more information, visit: www.liberty-group.co.uk