Detached Property with Awesome Fishguard Bay Views at Auction

Rawcliffe is a substantial detached Dyfed seaside house with harbour views to die for and room in the large garden to create a luxury new build.

True, this solid three bedroom home does need a fair bit of elbow grease and TLC to bring it back to its former glory.

But in the end that stunning views of Fishguard Bay will no doubt spur a new owner on to achieve their goal. And, remember, there is always the prospect, subject to achieving consent, of creating a fabulous new build in the extensive adjacent land.

Sat in its own grounds with garden to the front, side and rear and with a garage, Rawcliffe, on Glanymor Road, Goodwick, is being sold by Newport, Gwent-based Paul Fosh Auctions at its online November sale.

The guide price for all this is £140,000-plus.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, raves about the possibilities for the property which, he says, is creating quite a bit of pre auction interest from far and wide.

“Let's be honest, the fabulous views of Fishguard Bay straight out of the front from Rawcliffe are worth the guide price alone. This awesome house will make a magical detached family home once it's refurbished. “The prospect of being able to build on the large adjoining plot, subject to obtaining planning permission, makes this a compelling property for those looking for a large slice of west Wales life and among the best maritime locations Dyfed has to offer.”

Rawcliffe has an entrance porch, living room, breakfast room and breakfast kitchen on the ground floor with three bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor. It is listed for online sale at Paul Fosh Auctions until 5 pm on Thursday, November 10.