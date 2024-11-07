Leonard Curtis Appoints New Cardiff Office Lead to Support Growth Across South Wales

Restructuring and insolvency specialist Leonard Curtis has appointed Sean Ward as Cardiff office lead to support the growth of its South Wales region business operations.

Sean Ward, a qualified Insolvency Practitioner with over 16 years in the restructuring industry, joined the Leonard Curtis business in 2020. Sean has experience working across the whole South West region as well as offshore in the British Virgin Islands and Guernsey. He plays a key role in the operation of the business with a focus on business development and advisory solutions.

The Cardiff office based on Cathedral Road has been operating since 2019, offering support and restructuring services to businesses in need across South Wales. Joining the Cardiff office in 2022, Sean is supported by an expert team of practitioners with Dan Jeanes, Business Development Manager, who assists in driving the business forward.

Sean said:

“My focus in my role with Leonard Curtis has been on helping businesses through financial difficulties. Case by case, that can mean deploying a wide range of expertise. I’m very proud of the team we have in Cardiff, with the breadth of knowledge and capabilities to help leadership teams navigate challenging times and find workable solutions.”

Leonard Curtis has also appointed Siann Huntley as the Bristol office lead, demonstrating the businesses commitment to helping businesses in the South West region. Siann Huntley is a qualified Insolvency Practitioner,and has been with the company since 2015. She is a key player in the business’ South West operations having helped open the Leonard Curtis Taunton office in 2022.

Dan Booth, CEO of Leonard Curtis, said: