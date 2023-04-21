Leisure Company Given Green Light to Build High Ropes, Cinema and Gym Complex

A leading leisure company creating jobs and supporting the coastal economy is making a significant investment in two of its key holiday parks.

SF Parks has received planning permission to build a new high ropes course, spa, sauna, and gym complex and wine bar at White House Leisure Park in Towyn.

The development will also feature an upgrade to the popular Jakes family restaurant and pub, an amusement arcade, a cinema room, and soft play, complementing existing facilities including a crazy golf course and food and drinks outlets.

The good news comes as directors Jonathan and Oliver Seldon put forward proposals to construct a rooftop bar, bowling alley, reception area and extend the arcade at the neighbouring Golden Gate Holiday Centre.

The business – which has five parks in North Wales, employing up to 120 full time and seasonal staff – is also looking to increase the current 7 ½ month season to 10 ½ months at Golden Gate in a bid to employ more full-time workers and increase spend in the local area all-year round.

“We are pleased to receive the green light and thankful to Conwy's planning team and councillors for their support,” said Jonathan. “Our vision is to keep enhancing the customer experience, keep investing in our parks and most importantly, contribute to the local economy through jobs and tourism. “As well as the improvements we are making to our facilities, we are pushing to increase the season from 7 ½ months to 10 ½ months because that will enable us to recruit more people full time, rather than seasonal workers, which in turn will have a positive effect on employment in this area and allow owners to enjoy the park facilities for a longer period. “Our aim is for Towyn to be busy all the time, not just for part of the year, so we hope to receive positive news on that front soon.”

He added:

“The investment we are making at White House and Golden Gate is significant and to be followed by upgrades to our other parks. “We are always looking at the bigger picture and want to expand in the future, while at the same time building on the overall customer experience and developing our identity as one of the region's top hospitality and tourism operators.”

In addition to White House and Golden Gate – which host more than 830 caravans – SF Parks owns Riverside and Sun Valley in Rhuddlan, and Sirior Bach in Moelfre, Abergele.

Oliver believes their commitment to the North Wales coast and becoming an even more sustainable organisation will stand them in good stead post-pandemic.

He said:

“We are bringing all five of our parks in line with the wider brand so across the board we can continue to enhance and improve our offering for our caravan owners and guests. “As White House and Golden Gate are so close it makes sense for them to become more integrated, so owners can enjoy these improved facilities long-term. “We will soon be in consultation on the Golden Gate plans and will be keen to receive feedback and suggestions; we always want to hear from our customers, as well as the local community, because they are a big part of this.”

Jim Jones, CEO of North Wales Tourism, congratulated SF Parks on its commitment to improving the Conwy coastline, supporting local jobs and tourism.

“The revitalisation of our seaside towns through investment is essential in helping to boost the local economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and our community alike,” he said. “I am pleased to see the plans from Jonathan and Oliver Seldon and think they will bring much-needed entertainment and job opportunities to the area. Let's hope all the proposals receive approval and contribute to the rejuvenation of these wonderful coastal areas.”

For more information and to contact SF Parks, email [email protected]

Alternatively, visit www.whitehouseleisurepark.com or www.seldonsgoldengate.co.uk.