Leading Technology Organisations Launch TechSPARK Wales

Award-winning Welsh tech accelerator and incubator hub Tramshed Tech is reaching out across the Bristol Channel, to form a new strategic partnership with the leading West Country sector support organisation for the tech and digital industry TechSpark UK.

The new grouping, branded as TechSpark Wales, will work with tech and digital companies and organisations, large and small, both sides of the Severn Estuary, to represent the strategic interests of the Welsh and English technology sectors under a joint umbrella brand.

And the newly formed not-for-profit grouping will cement this relationship by simultaneously signing another formal cross-channel partnership agreement, this time across the English Channel – by joining forces in an industry-led partner program with the Paris-based French innovation hub, St. Quentin-en-Yvelines (SQY), which plays host to the largest innovation campus in France as part of Paris Saclay, the first Tech cluster in France and one of the top 8 worldwide (according to MiT Tech Review).

This new industry partnership will see Tramshed Tech and TechSpark UK working with SQY to identify cross-border growth opportunities for French, Welsh and UK tech sector companies across a range of tech and digital disciplines, from AI & Cyber, to Data, FinTech and Green Tech – all specialist strengths and specific areas of focus for the respective partners. This ground-breaking international initiative is also being supported by both the Welsh & UK Governments, with a formal Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony being hosted at the UK Embassy in Paris on Wednesday 10th November, at the UK Ambassador’s residence

VAUGHAN GETHING, MINISTER FOR ECONOMY, WELSH GOVERNMENT COMMENTED:

“Wales is home to a thriving tech ecosystem, which is creating more high-skilled jobs closer to home, in the industries and services of the future. “This partnership with St. Quentin-en-Yvelines and TechSpark UK is an exciting opportunity for us to join forces with our nearest neighbours to supercharge our collective efforts to develop the technology of the future. We will work together to open up new opportunities for mentorship, research collaboration and exchange visits, which will support innovative Welsh businesses to grow and prosper. “We are delighted to have supported this agreement and I look forward to seeing the partnership develop over the next two years.”

MARK JOHN, DIRECTOR, TRAMSHED TECH (FOUNDING PARTNERS, TECHSPARK WALES) COMMENTED:

“We at Tramshed Tech are delighted to see this series of high-level discussions between us finally come to fruition, reflected in both of these new ground-breaking industry partnerships. Over three years in the making, from the earliest discussions between us, to the setting up of TechSPARK Wales and the final signing of our new Memorandum of Understanding with SQY – initiated before the onset of COVID – we have been supported in our ambitious plans by the Welsh and UK Governments. We hope we have rewarded their faith in us by being able to demonstrate the resilience and determination of our respective tech networks to grow by working together. Despite the effect of the pandemic, we have continued to build our relationship with our English and French partners, to provide an exciting new platform to help support the development of tech and digital businesses in all three countries – Wales, England and France – a new Triple Alliance to grow our sector”.

DAMON RANDS, CEO WOLFBERRY CYBER COMMENTED:

“Speaking as the head of an award-winning Welsh cyber security company, it’s just really exciting to be part of the tech scene here in the CCR region and Wales as a whole and the wider region. It is wonderful to see the flourishing technology sectors growing from hi-tech companies – FinTech, MedTech and, of course, Cyber. The similarities with St. Quentin-en-Yvelines make it a wonderful relationship, with so many shared international companies, great universities and a vibrant innovative start-up culture. I cannot wait to start working with our partners across the channel..!”

JEAN-MICHEL FOURGOUS – PRESIDENT, SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES (SQY)