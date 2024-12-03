Leading Professional Bodies Partner to Empower Accountants in Non-Executive Roles

A leading accountancy body and the professional body for board members are joining forces to support professional accountants pursuing careers as non-executive directors (NEDs).

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has chosen NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members, as its preferred partner to empower ACCA members in non-executive roles, to equip them with skills to strengthen board practices and enhance the organisations they join. This partnership brings together two leading professional bodies, working jointly to build a strong community of board-ready ACCA members.

ACCA and NEDonBoard are united by shared values of forward-thinking, modern governance practices, and a commitment to advancing professional standards, serving as a force for good through diverse and impactful leadership.

Mel Venes, sector and communities lead, ACCA UK, said:

“The role of a NED is important and professionals occupying these roles are chosen due to wealth of business experience and strong reputation. We’re delighted to announce this partnership with NEDonBoard through which we hope to encourage more ACCA members to contribute their talent and experience as NEDs. “An exciting aspect of this partnership is the opportunity to strengthen ACCA’s community of NEDs. Our partnership will support us to build creative, meaningful and practical support for our members in this work.”

The partnership aims to support ongoing professional development and growth while cultivating a dynamic and collaborative network.

Elise Perraud, chief operating officer, NEDonBoard, said:

“We are thrilled to join forces with ACCA, a partner whose values align closely with our own, to support professionally qualified accountants on their journey to board roles. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empower these professionals with a clear pathway to board roles, and the resources, recognition, and continuous development they need to make meaningful contributions and be impactful.”

The partnership formally launches on 3rd December. As a first step in the partnership ACCA and NEDonBoard, Institute of Board Members are planning a series of webinars to present the non-executive career opportunity and insights into how to secure a first role when you are an ACCA member.