Leading German Construction Company Secured for Deeside Site

Acting on behalf of a private client, property agents Legat Owen are pleased to confirm the letting of a 2.9 acre yard and buildings at Fourth Avenue, Deeside Industrial Estate.

The site comprises an HQ office of 4,876 sq ft over 2-storeys and 9,980 sq ft of maintenance workshops on a secure 2.9 acre site.

The new tenant, Zueblin, is an established German construction and engineering company delivering ground engineering solutions across Europe. Zueblin will be using the Deeside site as a North West headquarters, with service depot and yard for maintenance and storage of heavy specialist plant and machinery.

Karl Cleife, Commercial Director, Zueblin commented:

“We have searched throughout the Midlands and North to find a suitable base for our equipment and maintenance operations. The facilities and location on Deeside Industrial Estate are an excellent fit for our needs. Legat Owen have been very helpful in bringing our search to a conclusion.”

Matt Pochin, Director, Legat Owen commented:

“Zueblin’s requirement is a perfect fit for the Deeside facility. The team at Zueblin have been easy to deal with and we wish them every success with their ventures into the North West.”

Deeside Industrial Park benefits from excellent connectivity, adjacent to the A550, it offers easy access to the M56 and M53 motorways, making it a prime location for a north west headquarters base.