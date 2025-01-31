LCP Announces New Tenant Opening at M Parc Fforestfach

National commercial property and investment company, LCP, part of M Core, has announced the arrival of another new tenant at M Parc Fforestfach in Swansea.

Following the opening of several new tenants towards the end of 2024, which included indoor play area, Funky Fun Factory and Anytime Fitness, M Parc Fforestfach is now pleased to announce that Jollyes is set to join the scheme.

Known as ‘The Pet People’, Jollyes, was established in 1971 and now has over 100 superstores in the UK. As well as providing great value products for pets, Jollyes also offers service and expertise from The Jolly Groomer and Community Pet Clinic.

Adam Martin, Director and Head of LCP Bristol Office, said:

“We are delighted to see so much investment into Fforestfach from the private sector in such a short space of time. The most exciting factor for me is the obvious breadth and range of retail operations committing to Fforestfach. It underlines our belief in Fforestfach as a centre, which serves a local community and a broader retail catchment.”

Joe Wykes, CEO at Jollyes commented:

“We can't wait to open our doors in Fforestfach and we'll be working our tails off in the coming weeks to open as soon as we can. “Jollyes has become a favourite for pet parents right across South Wales, recently opening stores in Llanelli, Newport, Cardiff and Merthyr. “That's because we know how much joy a pet brings to families, but we also know the cost of that commitment is high, especially at a time when household budgets are under pressure from energy bills and mortgage payments. “When we open our doors, we promise to be the best value pet store in town with the service and pet expertise we're proud to provide.”

Neil Harrison, Senior Legal Counsel (UK), completed this transaction on behalf of the landlord.