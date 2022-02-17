Lampeter Marketing and PR Agency Celebrates 15 Years in Business

Ceredigion local Marketing and PR agency, Radical Moves Limited, is celebrating 15 years of business.

Radical Moves is based in Lampeter and specialises in serving global clients in the broadcast and satellite industries.

The company was initially set up as a freelance business by its founder, Helen Weedon. Having built a strong reputation within its specialist fields, an increase in demand has led to significant growth. The team recently moved into the new Creuddyn building in the centre of Lampeter and is continuing to recruit more staff members to enable further growth.

Helen Weedon, Founder, commented:

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last 15 years, none of which would be possible without the amazing team we have built up. Having grown up in the countryside myself, I am passionate about giving back to the rural community and providing career opportunities.”

Clients include Welsh companies, Broadcast Traffic Systems and Object Matrix, as well as companies based across the globe, from London and Sweden to the USA. All of the agency’s clients work in very technical fields of the broadcast and satellite industries, from sharing satellite data to avoid collisions in space, tacking technology challenges for satellite, to providing tools that enable remote video workflows, and a whole host of other areas in between.

Nick Pearce-Tomenius, Co-founder, Object Matrix, commented:

“We brought Radical Moves on board to help increase our presence across the trade media. It was very important to us to have an agency that specialises in this industry, meaning it understands the challenges and opportunities faced by our customers and how we fit into that. The team has made a very real difference to Object Matrix and we look forward to continuing to work with them.”

To celebrate 15 years of business, Radical Moves has named stars after each of its clients. The team celebrated with a lunch at the Falcondale and brownies from Hathren Brownies.