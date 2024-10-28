Knights Estate Agents Acquired by Jeffrey Ross in New Five-Year Deal

Jeffrey Ross, one of Cardiff’s leading independent sales and lettings agents, has signed a deal to acquire Barry’s Knights Estate Agents and Lettings over the next five years.

This represents a further move into the Vale of Glamorgan for Jeffrey Ross, following its acquisition of Penarth-based ACJ Sales and Lettings last year. It also bought out Caerphilly-based Brinsons sales and lettings last month.

It will be business as usual at Knights, which will remain as a stand-alone brand within the Jeffrey Ross Group. Its founder and Managing Director Carey Jones will remain with the company he founded more than 30 years ago to help guide it through this next stage in growth and development, working in partnership with Jeffrey Ross.

Ross Hooper Nash, who founded Jeffrey Ross more than 18 years ago, said on the deal: “This is a great strategic and geographical fit for both agencies, our clients and our staff. Knights will be celebrating its 30th birthday this year and in that time, management team has built a strong reputation in and around the Vale and will be a fantastic partner for the Jeffrey Ross Group.

Ross added:

“I have a great relationship with Carey and his wife Bernadette, and our business values are the same, we both run successful family businesses and have great teams who are experts in their fields.”

Carey Jones, Knights Managing Director and founder, said:

“It’s a great partnership as we share the same ethos on the importance of customer service and it’s great that these two-family run businesses are coming together. “The strength of a larger organisation has already seen improvements to our marketing, and we are already reaching a much larger audience for both sales and lettings. We are excited for the future and what this merger brings for both businesses.”

Knights has a team of ten in its sales and lettings teams, based out of High Street in Barry. Jeffrey Ross is a family business that was founded in 2008 from a small office in Pontcanna Street, Cardiff. Since then, it has expanded to include five branches around Cardiff.