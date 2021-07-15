Knight Frank Strengthens Cardiff Residential Development Division

Global property consultancy Knight Frank has expanded its Residential Development team in South Wales with the appointment of Gareth Watts in its Cardiff office.

Gareth joins from the Strategic Estates department of Cardiff Council where he was a graduate surveyor involved in disposals of surplus land and investment property assets, and the acquisition of housing development sites.

Leah Mullin, head of the Knight Frank Residential Development team in Cardiff, said:

“Gareth will help strengthen our residential team, which is enjoying substantial growth in South Wales. His client-side experience adds a depth of expertise and understanding to our range of services in the sector.”

Gareth, 39, enjoyed a career as a specialist Orthoptist in the NHS before gaining a Masters degree in real estate finance and investment at the University of the West of England, to enable him to move into the property sector. He also recently qualified as a Chartered Surveyor, having passed the RICS Assessment of Professional Compliance (APC) examination

Gareth said:

“I have enjoyed working in the property sector at Cardiff Council but the opportunity to move on to Knight Frank was far too good to ignore. The firm has a great reputation and is very strong in the Cardiff market. Hopefully, my knowledge and experience will be of value in my new role.”

A keen golfer, Gareth is married and lives in Llantrisant. He is a former captain of Vale Golf Club.