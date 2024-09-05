Knight Frank Expands Industrial Team in Cardiff

Global property consultancy Knight Frank has expanded its team in Cardiff with a key appointment in its Logistics and Industrial division.

Rhys Price, has been appointed associate partner and will work with Neil Francis and Emily Wilson-Davies bolstering their award winning team. He joins after eight years at Cooke & Arkwright where he was an integral part of their Business Space Team specialising within the industrial market in South Wales.

Knight Frank’s Cardiff Industrial team has seen significant growth in recent years and last year enjoyed its best ever year’s trading. As well as working for major client including Welsh Government, Caisson, Mileway and ABP it has been involved in high profile transactions including the 110,000 sq ft letting at St Modwen Park, Newport and the sale of 260,000 sq ft at Reevesland Industrial Estate, Newport.

Neil Francis, head of the Logistics and Industrial team in Cardiff, said:

“We have enjoyed a number of years of continued growth in our sector and Rhys’s arrival will strengthen our team and enable us to expand our agency and lease advisory offering, whilst maintaining the excellent client service we pride ourselves on.”

Rhys Price said:

“I am very excited by this move. Knight Frank is a business that I have always admired and has an impressive market share which has seen the business grow from strength to strength. I am excited by the chance to be involved in the ever growing instructions including the marketing of a number of new business unit development sites throughout the region.”

Matt Phillips, head of the Cardiff office of Knight Frank, added: