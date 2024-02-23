Kilsby Williams Appoints Directors in New Year Promotions

Tax and accountancy specialist Kilsby Williams has announced a trio of senior level promotions to start the new year.

The Newport-based business, which is the largest independent firm in the region, has promoted three employees to director roles within its tax and business services teams.

Lucy Creese and Kaye Morris have been promoted to director in the tax team, while Zak Wright has been promoted to director in the business services team.

Lucy and Kaye are both experienced corporation tax and company tax specialists, regularly undertaking compliance and tax planning work for a variety of clients including SMEs.

Zak has qualified as a Chartered Accountant since joining the firm nine years ago and has honed his skills in the provision of statutory financial audits, accounts and due diligence work.

The newly promoted directors will lead a growing team at Kilsby Williams, delivering astute accountancy, business and tax advice and identifying key planning opportunities for a diverse range of clients.

Simon Tee, managing partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“We are delighted to announce these senior promotions as we start the new year. “We firmly believe in supporting the professional development of our employees and rewarding their hard work. With their technical expertise and dedication to providing the best possible service for our clients, Lucy, Kaye and Zak have all made a significant contribution to our firm’s success. I look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.