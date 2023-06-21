Just the Perfect Office Transformation

Just Perfect Catering, a Business in Focus tenant in Tondu Enterprise Centre have just unveiled their stunning office transformation! The renovation has included the highest quality ergonomic office furniture, state of the art lighting, a vibrant colour palette and a feature wall.

They have been a tenant since 2012 and have recently celebrated their 13th year in business. As a leading contract catering company providing workplace catering, the business’s reputation is continuously growing and expanding. Whilst reflecting on the aspirations of the company, they found the team’s welfare was a priority, and decided to invest in a newly refurbished office at their unit in Tondu.

The new space is a set to enhance the team’s working environment, creating an engaging and motivational atmosphere, leading to increased productivity. Research was conducted into colour palettes that would help wellbeing in the workplace, their goal is for the team to feel valued and supported.

Louise Owens, managing director at Just Perfect Catering said:

“Good employee health comfort is vital to JPC management team, it’s simple really, caring about our employees and showing them that we have their very best interests at heart will boost morale, which in turn will increase motivation and productivity. After all, employees want to feel valued and enjoy their workspace.”

Investing in employees, ultimately will create a good company reputation, resulting in more opportunities with clients and customers, building the very best company Just Perfect Catering can be.

As a landlord, Business in Focus encourages tenants to make their the most of their workspace. They offer a wide range of modern offices and commercial industrial units across Wales, with flexible terms and no admin fees or hidden costs.