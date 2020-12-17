Jane Hanson Appointed Non-Executive Director of Glas Cymru

Glas Cymru, the not-for-profit company which owns Welsh Water, has today announced that Jane Hanson will be joining its Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 January 2021.

This appointment has been made ahead of the planned retirement of John Warren as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair in July 2021.

Ms Hanson has over 25 years’ experience of leadership and management in large, customer-led organisations, particularly in regulated and consumer-driven markets. She is currently a Non Executive Director of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (since 2011) and William Hill plc (since 2019), serves as a member of the Audit Committees of both companies, and has chaired Direct Line’s Board Risk Committee since 2011. She is also Chair of The Reclaim Fund Ltd.

Ms Hanson has strong experience in risk management, corporate governance and internal control from her involvement in companies in heavily-regulated markets. Previous Executive roles include Director of Audit, and Risk and Governance Director at Aviva Plc

As well as her current Non-Executive Director roles, Ms Hanson is Honorary Treasurer and Trustee of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Jane is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and is also a Magistrate.

Alastair Lyons, Chair of Glas Cymru, said:

“I am delighted that Jane has accepted our offer to join the Glas Cymru Board. She has huge experience as both an Executive and Non-Executive Director, and is in a position to make a very significant contribution to Glas Cymru given her background in corporate governance and her experience of regulated industries.

“Jane’s long experience as a senior non-executive director will help the Board navigate a time of great challenge for the company, as we continue to work to maintain high quality services for our three million customers during the pandemic, and as we implement our ambitious five-year investment programme which started in April this year.”

Jane Hanson said:

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of Glas Cymru at such an important time, and I hope that my experience will help the Board support the company to play its key role in maintaining and improving its essential services for customers.

“I am very happy to be joining one of Wales’ largest employers, and one of its most important companies, and am looking forward to getting started supporting the Executive team to continue to realise the company’s vision to earn the trust of its customers every day.”