IT Company takes on New Cardiff Bay Office with Help from Development Bank of Wales

Cwmni TG yn Cymryd Swyddfa Newydd ym Mae Caerdydd gyda Chymorth Banc Datblygu Cymru

A large Welsh IT firm is looking forward to an exciting future in its new home, thanks to a £289k loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Steer IT Solutions provides IT services to businesses across Wales, including networking, cyber security and mobile phone connectivity.

The business launched in 2014 as a small, family company run by husband-and-wife team Emily and Stuart Steer, with the team initially working out of a small managed office in Windsor Place, Cardiff.

Thanks to the loan from the Development Bank, they have now bought their own venue on the Southpoint Industrial Estate off Clos Marion, in Cardiff Bay.

Led by group operations director Stuart Steer, the company is a popular provider of IT support, tech, software and security to companies across Wales including private care and health firms, construction and legal companies to name just a few industries served.

Emily Steer, Director, said:

“Our first premises were a great place for us to start out as a business, but now we’re looking to expand and take on more roles, we needed to have a bit of a refresh in terms of our space and get somewhere bigger.

“The support we’ve had from the Development Bank of Wales has been great. With their help, we were able to secure the new site at the Southpoint Industrial Estate in good time, and our move to the new site has been painless – meaning we’ve been able to keep our focus on what we do as a business and supporting our customers without any interference.

“Having our own, larger premise will also give us the space we need to expand the business – whether it’s giving us dedicated training facilities for our staff, or in-house meeting rooms.”

Andrew Drummond, Investment Executive with the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“We’re really pleased to have supported Steer IT Solutions with their move. They’re a fantastic example of a leading business in Wales’ thriving tech sector, providing much-needed services to other companies across the country, and we’re glad to have given them the help they needed in expanding.”

The Wales Flexible Investment Fund offers investment for deals between £25,000 and £10 million, with loans, mezzanine finance and equity investment available.

For more information visit www.developmentbank.wales.

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea. They finance responsible businesses – those with a strong social, ethical and environmental standards, as well as real commercial promise.

By providing sustainable, effective finance where options have seemed limited, they bring ambitions to life and fuel possibilities for people, businesses and communities in Wales and beyond.

The Development Bank’s ‘big picture’ view means it can often help with debt and equity finance when options seem limited, doing whatever it takes to make a positive difference, bringing together the right people and working collaboratively to find a way to make things happen for Welsh businesses and for Wales.

Its teams are embedded in local communities, working out of regional offices that give customers direct access to key decision-makers and signposted avenues of support. They understand what’s happening in Wales’ villages, towns and cities – the challenges and the opportunities. They see the potential for business growth as a catalyst for enhancing lives and communities in Wales and beyond.

For more information, visit the Development Bank website at www.developmentbank.wales to find out more.
 

