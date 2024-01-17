IT Company takes on New Cardiff Bay Office with Help from Development Bank of Wales

A large Welsh IT firm is looking forward to an exciting future in its new home, thanks to a £289k loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Steer IT Solutions provides IT services to businesses across Wales, including networking, cyber security and mobile phone connectivity.

The business launched in 2014 as a small, family company run by husband-and-wife team Emily and Stuart Steer, with the team initially working out of a small managed office in Windsor Place, Cardiff.

Thanks to the loan from the Development Bank, they have now bought their own venue on the Southpoint Industrial Estate off Clos Marion, in Cardiff Bay.

Led by group operations director Stuart Steer, the company is a popular provider of IT support, tech, software and security to companies across Wales including private care and health firms, construction and legal companies to name just a few industries served.

Emily Steer, Director, said:

“Our first premises were a great place for us to start out as a business, but now we’re looking to expand and take on more roles, we needed to have a bit of a refresh in terms of our space and get somewhere bigger. “The support we’ve had from the Development Bank of Wales has been great. With their help, we were able to secure the new site at the Southpoint Industrial Estate in good time, and our move to the new site has been painless – meaning we’ve been able to keep our focus on what we do as a business and supporting our customers without any interference. “Having our own, larger premise will also give us the space we need to expand the business – whether it’s giving us dedicated training facilities for our staff, or in-house meeting rooms.”

Andrew Drummond, Investment Executive with the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“We’re really pleased to have supported Steer IT Solutions with their move. They’re a fantastic example of a leading business in Wales’ thriving tech sector, providing much-needed services to other companies across the country, and we’re glad to have given them the help they needed in expanding.”

The Wales Flexible Investment Fund offers investment for deals between £25,000 and £10 million, with loans, mezzanine finance and equity investment available.

For more information visit www.developmentbank.wales.