Interview – Roddy McLean, NatWest’s Director of Agriculture

The war in Ukraine, rising inflation, a cost of living crisis, and fuel and food prices at record highs – these are just some of the issues currently facing farmers and the agricultural sector as a whole in Wales.

Gemma Casey, NatWest Cymru’s Ecosystem Manager for Wales, is joined by NatWest’s Director of Agriculture Roddy McLean to discuss the economic picture of Wales’ agricultural sector, the challenges and the opportunities ahead, and what the future holds for the industry here in the longer term.