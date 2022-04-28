International Award Win for Pelican Healthcare

Cardiff-based Pelican Healthcare Ltd, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of disposable stoma products in the UK and Ireland healthcare markets, has won a prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD for its latest innovative ostomy pouch range; ModaVi.

Launched in Germany in 1953, the iF seal signifies good design for consumers and the design community. One hundred thirty-two high profile design experts from over 20 countries made up this year’s iF jury panel whose task it was to find and award submissions with the greatest innovative power. A record number of 10,776 products and projects from 49 nations were registered for the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022.

The ModaVi product was judged on a wide range of criteria including; its function and how it can be used so easily, how it’s made, its ability to support the user, what new components it possesses, and how it serves society.

Based on feedback and extensive insight from nurses and ostomates, the ModaVi range was developed to not only deliver clinical performance, but also with lifestyle in mind, a key component in its award win. It has features that allow ostomates greater independence and more control of their day to day lives in line with Pelican’s values of ‘improving the lives of the UK ostomy community’.

ModaVi was three years in the making and resulted from significant investment, which included a million pounds on new machinery at Pelican Healthcare’s HQ in Cardiff. The range has patent protected features, and was trialled extensively with positive feedback from ostomates and nurses.

The lifestyle approach is a game-changer within the ostomate market and Stuart Welland, Chief Commercial Officer, at Pelican Healthcare believes this was crucial to the iF award success.

He says:

“We are absolutely delighted to have won this highly prestigious award and for ModaVi to be recognised in this way. It has some unique design features which really make a difference to the end user and are crucial to its success including; a Smart Structure meaning the pouch fills up uniformly, making it easier to wear, and a new Discretion Fold, allowing users to discreetly fold their pouch depending on their needs. Added to this is a new water-resistant fabric, allowing users to feel fresher for longer and a new large viewing window, allowing users to monitor any potential leaks day or night. Lastly, a choice of colours to help users choose one better suited to them and their attire.”

These features reinforce Pelican’s core value of focusing on outcomes and doing things that make a difference to users.

ModaVi was co-designed between the in-house design team at Eakin Healthcare and Kinneir Dufort, a product development consultancy based in Bristol. Commenting on the impact of the product,

Sue Watson, R&D Director, said:

“We are a leader in the healthcare sector, a trusted partner to our customers, constantly striving to deliver the best possible products & service through investment in R&D and engagement with our customers. The ModaVi range is a tangible demonstration of that approach and has our customers firmly at its heart. “Its design was centred on challenging stigma, and making a difference to someone’s life, not allowing people to be defined by a stoma. ModaVi provides the support, freedom and quality of life someone living with a stoma deserves. For the product to be recognised for its design qualities is really the icing on the cake.”

The ModaVi product also complements the #BeTheChange campaign which aims to educate the public and garner greater understanding of the needs of people living with hidden illnesses such as a stoma.

Part of Eakin Healthcare, Pelican Healthcare offers a wide range of innovative ostomy and continence products, including pouches, skin care products, support garments and other lines. Through its sister company, Respond Healthcare, it provides prescription dispensing, home delivery and support services to the stoma and continence care community throughout the UK.