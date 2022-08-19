Innovative Housing and Community Hub Project Completed in Newport

Neath-based construction firm J.G. Hale Construction has completed work on an innovative development for housing provider Pobl Group, which has created 45 new sustainable homes alongside a community hub in the Treberth area of Newport.

The development, which is designed for residents over 55, has now been handed over to Pobl Project Manager, Ian Williams. It consists of two apartment blocks, called Cartref Yn Y Coed, linked by a three-storey atrium which forms the entrance to the residential area.

The development’s community hub, called Y Sied, is designed to be used by residents and the wider community and is linked to the apartments via a second-storey bridge corridor.

The innovative scheme makes use of a parcel of land left over from the redevelopment of Newport’s 1940s prefab homes more than 20 years ago. It utilises a series of sustainable technologies, including solar PV panels and battery storage, as well as green roofs and climbing walls.

The construction of the buildings also utilised the highly sustainable, low carbon ‘Off Site Manufacture’ (OSM) of J.G. Hale Group’s Triso-Warm® panel system.

Residents of the new development will now be able to enjoy a sunroom and garden to the south of the building and take advantage of views over the existing parkland towards the 19 Hills area of Ringland. The site’s external spaces include a wandering path with rest points and raised planting beds for the residents to grow fruit and vegetables, along with carefully designed planting at the front of the development.

Notably, the Site Manager on the project, J. G. Hale Construction’s Matthew Hall, was recognised for his successful and efficient delivery of the development by winning the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) National Site Manager of the Year award.

J.G. Hale Construction is a Wales-based firm recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and finishes and sustainable building practices. The company is committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers.

Matthew Hall, Site Manager, J.G. Hale Construction, said:

“It was wonderful to have worked with Pobl on this innovative and forward-thinking scheme that will make a big difference to the local community of Treberth, Newport. The development will provide much-needed housing for the area as well as a hub and café which can be enjoyed by the wider community. “The use of sustainable building practices and renewable technologies means that the buildings have a low carbon footprint – something we are passionate about at J.G. Hale Construction, as being absolutely necessary for the future of the construction industry.”

Ian Williams, Project Manager at Pobl, added: