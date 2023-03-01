Informal Public Consultation Launched for 36 MW Abertillery Wind Farm

RWE begins informal consultation on proposals to build a wind farm with a capacity of circa 36MW, between the villages of Abertillery and Abersychan.

RWE, Wales’ largest electricity generator, is to begin early consultation on proposals to build a wind farm on the boundary between Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, and capable of providing enough renewable energy equivalent to the needs of 44,000 homes.

If approved, Abertillery Wind Farm, located between Abertillery and Abersychan, could consist of up to six turbines with a capacity of around 36 MW and a maximum tip height of up to 200m. There is also the possibility of battery storage on site as well.

The informal consultation runs from 28 February to 21 March online, with in-person events at Abertillery and Abersychan. This is the first opportunity for local people to have their say on the project and follows some earlier engagement with groups including elected representatives, councils and nearby landowners.

RWE will take this feedback from members of the public and other interested groups into consideration, before running a formal pre-application consultation later in the year.

Ollie Piper, RWE’s project manager leading on the development, said: