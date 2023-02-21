Infinite Completes Wales’ First Local Energy Centre

The renewable energy company Infinite is celebrating the completion of Wales’ first integrated Energy Centre at the Rassau industrial estate in south Wales.

The commissioning of the EWT wind turbine on adjacent land is a remarkable accomplishment for Infinite who already has a 1MWh rooftop solar system and a battery management system at GS Yuasa’s factory. The wind turbine alone is expected to generate 2,000 MWh annually and is designed to be embedded into the power supply of local businesses.

The build began in 2021 and is part of the Generation Storage Consumption Supply project, funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and Albion Capital and is one of six Local Energy Centres in south Wales.

Andrew Crossman, Infinite Director, said