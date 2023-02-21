Wales Tech Week 2023 Moves to October

With business priorities shifting across sectors in the UK and across the globe, Technology Connected, Wales’ leading network for the Welsh technology industry, has moved Wales Tech Week 2023, the international two-day hybrid event to 16 – 18 October.

The two-day international hybrid summit will bring together the tech industry and tech ecosystem to showcase how technology can meet some of the key challenges faced by businesses and organisations today.

The tech industry is not alone in adapting its services, products, teams, and plans to meet business pressures which reflect the current climate. This is why Wales Tech Week 2023 will focus on the key role tech plays in today’s business and society, including how it can be used to help organisations emerge stronger both during and after such a huge economic shift.

Avril Lewis, managing director for Technology Connected said,

“Wales Tech Week has been created as a diverse, inclusive and sustainable summit that connects and creates opportunities for some of the most innovative, creative and forward-thinking people and businesses. “Moving the event to October allows us to deliver an event that adds greater value and supports business needs to succeed as they navigate these uncertain times. “We appreciate the support we’ve had to date for Wales Tech Week 2023 and we are committed to delivering an interactive, immersive and informative event, which will bring together innovators, investors and leading voices, all able to shine a spotlight on how tech meets opportunity.”

The third day of Wales Tech Week will focus on Talent4Tech and how organisations can attract and retain the right people, with the right skills, from a wide and diverse pool of talent to be able to deliver products and services. Tech can support employee experience and engagement through creating conversations, networks and learning.

The event takes place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, South Wales. More information can be found on the Wales Tech Week website