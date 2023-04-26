Inaugral ‘Vale Food Trail’ Will Showcase Sustainable Food & Drink in the Vale of Glamorgan

Inaugral ‘Vale Food Trail’ Will Showcase Sustainable Food & Drink in the Vale of Glamorgan

A new event will shine a light on the evolving local food scene in the Vale of Glamorgan – with a particular focus on showcasing sustainable food and drink.

The inaugural Vale Food Trail will take place from 9th – 18th June and will include a calendar of events designed to bring people closer to food producers and businesses in the Vale, whilst deepening their connections with the surrounding community.

Visitors and locals will be able travel around the region independently, visiting a variety of producers, cafes, restaurants and other businesses; in total 20 businesses and organisations have signed up to offer a range of events which showcase climate and nature-friendly (or ‘agroecological’) food.

Whilst some events will be ticketed, organisers are also planning a series of free activities on the themes of food, wellbeing and climate change.

The Vale Food Trail is being organised by partners from Food Vale, the Vale of Glamorgan's Sustainable Food Partnership; Visit the Vale; Vale of Glamorgan Council's Economic Regeneration and Strategy and Partnerships teams; as well as Menter a Busnes' business support programme Cywain.

Louise Denham the Sustainable Food Places co-ordinator at Food Vale, and one of the festival coordinators. She explained:

“The Vale has a thriving, local food scene – from the farmers, growers, and bakers making our food – to the local cafes and restaurants who cook and serve it. The Vale Food Trail will celebrate this, whilst also strengthening community connections and showcasing the importance of climate and nature-friendly food through a range of hands-on events, activities and talks.”

Nia Hollins, Principal Tourism & Marketing Officer at Vale of Glamorgan Council said:

“2023 is the Year of ‘Wales, by Trails’, so we’re delighted to be involved in an event that celebrates our local culinary offer by presenting the very best of the Vale to our residents and visitors. The Vale Food Trail is a great opportunity to showcase the Vale of Glamorgan as a go-to destination for food-loving visitors.”

The Vale Food Trail has received funding through the Sustainable Food Places’ Good Food Economy campaign grant and The National Lottery’s ‘Awards For All’ grant.

The Vale Food Trail: who is taking part?

Businesses and organisations who have so far signed up to be part of the Vale Food Trail include:

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen: Part of the Penllyn Estate family farm, and a thriving hub for local Welsh food.

Slade Farm Organics: A family farm supplying the finest selection of organic welsh beef, lamb, pork and mutton to Bridgend, Cardiff and The Vale of Glamorgan.

Peterston Tea: A small farm with big ideas, growing Welsh tea and fruit organically

Garlic Meadow: A 15-acre smallholding to the west of Cardiff, home to a small herd of goats as well as pedigree flocks of Dorset Down and Black Welsh Mountain sheep.

Foxy’s Deli & Café: A local café and hub of the community in Penarth for more than 17 years.

Awesome Wales: A Zero Waste lifestyle store in Barry.

Further details about specific events, other participating businesses and how to book tickets will follow in the coming weeks.

To find out more, visit www.valefoodtrail.com, follow along on social media, and sign up to the newsletter to receive further notifications and updates.

You can also join the conversation on social media by using #ValeFoodTrail.