Impressive Carmarthen Care Home in Historic Mansion Sold to My Choice Healthcare

Originally built as a residential mansion in the eighteenth century, for the last 35 years Towy Castle has operated as a care home with a strong ethos and a dedicated, well-trained staffing team. The home, which is ideally set on three acres of land and offers spectacular views over the Towy Estuary and surrounding countryside, is registered to provide personal care for up to 60 people over the age of 65.

For the last 25 years, the business has been run by Robert and Sharon Davis who recently decided to sell to retire from the sector.

Following a confidential sales process with Oliver McCarthy at Christie & Co, it has been purchased by My Choice Healthcare. This home will be the group’s flagship home in Wales, further enhancing its existing portfolio of seven homes.

Robert and Sharon Davis, former owners of Towy Castle Care Home, comment,

“It has been a great pleasure to run Towy Castle over the last 25 years, we will miss it dearly. We wish the new owners all the best.”

Bethan Evans, Managing Director at My Choice Healthcare, comments,

“We were delighted to work with Oliver on purchasing Towy Castle from Robert and Sharon. It is clear that they have invested heavily in the home and the people that it supports over many years and we are excited to continue the good work that they have started. Our priority will be to continue to provide the best support possible for all of our residents, as well as supporting the staff team to thrive within their roles.”

Oliver McCarthy, Associate Director – Care at Christie & Co, comments,

“It was a pleasure to help Robert and Sharon with the sale of their home, which they’ve developed into a brilliant person-centred business over the last 25 years. I’ve known Bethan and her team for many years – this is the fourth home that My Choice Healthcare has bought through us – so I’m sure that Towy Castle is in great hands and will be taken to further success.”

Towy Castle Care Home was sold for an undisclosed price.